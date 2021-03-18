Antoinette “Toni” Mary Bonifield Herrling | Obituary

1929 – 2020

Toni Herrling passed away peacefully at her home in Big Bear Lake on November 2, 2020. She died of natural causes at the age of 91.

Toni was born Antoinette Mary Bonifield on April 7, 1929, in Sacramento, California. She was the daughter of William Elwood Clinton Bonifield of Eureka and Antoinette Louise Gianelli, daughter of the pioneering Gus Gianelli family of Stockton. She spent her early years in the Bay Area where she graduated from Piedmont High School, attended UC Berkeley where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. It was at Cal where she met Roger Herrling, who came to California by way of Duluth, Minnesota. They married two years later and were together for 67 years until Roger’s passing in 2017.

Eventually moving to La Cañada in 1962, Toni became active in the La Cañada Women’s Club and as a Camp Fire Girls leader for her two daughters Dana and Cindy. Toni began a career in the commercial interiors business where she was an account executive for almost 50 years. She was in charge of accounts in the aerospace industry for companies such as Boeing, Lockheed, Northrup and Rocketdyne, just to name a few. Toni was highly respected in her field. She had a true gift for decorating and accommodating the needs of her clients.

Her passing prompted a quote from a dear fellow employee and friend, “Toni was full of life, love, wisdom and joy. She had an energy that filled the room. She met no strangers and she freely gave her love to all, unconditionally.” What was most important to Toni was her family. She and Roger had 5 children and often enjoyed wonderful vacations together in La Jolla, Newport Beach, Carmel, Hawaii and Lake Tahoe.

Toni is survived by her children, Dana, Cindy (Carl), Randy and Brad (Laurie); five grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, and will never be forgotten.