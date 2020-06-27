Applications Available for Small Business Assistance Program

Those with a small business impacted by COVID-19 can apply for a Burbank Small Business Assistance loan between $5,000-10,000. Eligible businesses include self-employed contractors, entrepreneurs, gig workers or businesses with less than 20 employees.

Microenterprise Assistance up to $5,000

• Must be Burbank resident and business owner with no employees (contractor, gig worker or entrepreneur). A business must be financially impacted by COVID 19.

• A business has unpaid, extended or soon to be delinquent operating expenses, such as rent, utilities, inventory, taxes, etc.

• Current annual household income must be at or below the Low-Income Level.

Low Income Household Reference Chart

Number of people — annual income limit

1 – $63,100

2 – $72,100

3 – $81,100

4 – $90,100

5 – $97,350

6 – $104,550

7 – $111,750

8 – $118,950

Small Business Assistance up to $10,000

• Must be a Burbank Small Business Owner with at least two but fewer than 20 employees.

• A business that has laid-off, furloughed or reduced work hours/shifts for any of their employees.