Those with a small business impacted by COVID-19 can apply for a Burbank Small Business Assistance loan between $5,000-10,000. Eligible businesses include self-employed contractors, entrepreneurs, gig workers or businesses with less than 20 employees.
Microenterprise Assistance up to $5,000
• Must be Burbank resident and business owner with no employees (contractor, gig worker or entrepreneur). A business must be financially impacted by COVID 19.
• A business has unpaid, extended or soon to be delinquent operating expenses, such as rent, utilities, inventory, taxes, etc.
• Current annual household income must be at or below the Low-Income Level.
Low Income Household Reference Chart
Number of people — annual income limit
1 – $63,100
2 – $72,100
3 – $81,100
4 – $90,100
5 – $97,350
6 – $104,550
7 – $111,750
8 – $118,950
Small Business Assistance up to $10,000
• Must be a Burbank Small Business Owner with at least two but fewer than 20 employees.
• A business that has laid-off, furloughed or reduced work hours/shifts for any of their employees.
Applications Available for Small Business Assistance Program
Those with a small business impacted by COVID-19 can apply for a Burbank Small Business Assistance loan between $5,000-10,000. Eligible businesses include self-employed contractors, entrepreneurs, gig workers or businesses with less than 20 employees.