Art Contest Offered to Commemorate Armenian Genocide

Assemblywoman Laura Friedman recently announced that the California Armenian Legislative Caucus is holding two scholarship contests for the 2021 commemoration of the Armenian genocide.

California high school students in 9th through 12th grade are invited to participate in an essay contest and/or a visual arts contest to increase greater awareness of the Armenian genocide on its anniversary.

“Every year, the California Legislative Armenian Caucus holds our annual scholarship competition in order to provide an opportunity for students to learn about a dark but important part of history, while potentially winning money for college,” Friedman, a Democrat from Glendale, said in a statement. “The submissions we receive never cease to amaze and inspire me. As our community and nation continues to battle hatred and bigotry here at home, and as the people of Armenia continue to face oppression and violence in their homeland, this year’s contest couldn’t be more timely or valuable.”

Friedman said winners would be contacted directly and announced to mainstream and Armenian media by the California Armenian Legislative Caucus on Friday, April 16. All winners will be awarded scholarships and a trip to the state capitol in Sacramento to be acknowledged at the California Armenian Legislative Caucus’ annual Armenian Advocacy Day during a news conference on Monday, April 26, and receive special recognition from the members of the Armenian Caucus. Original artwork will be requested from visual arts applicants if they are selected as a finalist, for possible display in the California State Capitol.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this might not be an in-person event. Final details will be given closer to the event date.

Students can enter both contests, but submissions must be separate. In both categories, first place wins a $1,000 scholarship, while second and third net $750 and $500, respectively.

Submission deadline for both contests is Friday, April 9. Any submissions sent after the deadline will not be accepted.