Arts Crawl Returns Saturday With ‘Love & Light’

Artists, musicians and merchants will gear up on Saturday, Feb. 15, to celebrate winter with another fun, family-friendly neighborhood night on the town that will run from 4-9 p.m.

Sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce and produced by SPACE, the free South Pasadena Arts Crawl welcomes all as it offers art exhibitions and activities, live music, open houses, food and drink specials, and sales throughout the business district. Mission Street and adjacent blocks will feature event activities.

The winter Arts Crawl theme is “With Love & Light,” inspired by Valentine’s Day season and by Martin Luther King Jr.’s statement that “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

In a nod to the theme, local artist Andy Ledesma of Charming Devil Studios will create original papier-mâché lanterns to illuminate the Crawl route. Visitors can keep an eye out for them in front of all participating businesses and stop by Ledesma’s booth at the Artisans’ Alley to take one home.

Event highlights include:

• 11:11 A Creative Collective presents the opening reception for “The Poetry of Place” from 5-9 p.m. at the South Pasadena City Hall Galleries, featuring 16 visual artists and contemporary poets whose sense of place is entwined with their creative process. The courtyard will feature projections using imagery from South Pasadena’s archives, and poets will perform readings throughout the evening.

• At the SPARC Gallery at the chamber, “Incognition,” a show introducing a series of abstract oil paintings by award-wining artist-author-illustrator David Shannon, is on view. Shannon will be reading from and signing his book, “Mr. Nogginboddy Gets a Hammer,” at 4:30 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.

• The Community Room at the South Pasadena Public Library will be abuzz with the Crawl’s first Community Corner. It features “Upcycled Lanterns,” a free lantern-making activity — for people of all ages — by teaching artist Lisa Duardo of Modern Multiples; a live musical performance, “Warming Up for Carnegie Hall,” by the Pascale Chamber Players (of the Pascale Music Institute) until 5 p.m.; and Pointe by Pointe Dance Studio students performing at 5:30 p.m.

• The Community Corner will also include the Artisans’ Alley, featuring Charming Devil Studios, Dragonfish Antiquities, Lockhart Pottery, No Point Pencils, Polyfaction, Sonali Kolhatkar, SOPA Artists, Steve Cheng, Swimming Beauty and Urban Heiress ÀLM. These local artisans and makers will showcase gifts and other unique items including ceramics, papier-mâché artwork, handmade jewelry, accessories, and other one-of-a-kind goods.

• Dinosaur Farm and Kidd’s Jewelry Heist host “Songwriter Showcase,” where visitors will get to see top area songwriters Emily Zuzik, Brad Colerick, Chauncey Bowers, Redd Carter and others perform two songs each from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Several art exhibitions will be available, including:

• “Monster Mash: Classic Monster Exhibition,” focused on the classic monsters of Hollywood, at SugarMynt Gallery

• A group art show at GWRX Fitness, featuring Gabriel Loya, Vicki Marx, JoAnne Mcgrath, and Venessa E Quintero, as well as artwork by Arroyo Vista Elementary students focused on the theme of kindness, and products on demo

• The work of artist Celia Sutton at Old Focals

• An exhibit by Kaldi Coffee and Tea employees, Amanda Huston, Elise Elliott and Jade Hunt at the location

• An open studio and photography show at the headquarters of the South Pasadenan

• New work by Michael Provart at the Camille Frances DePedrini boutique

• An artist reception and Q&A with artist Mike Barry from 4-5 p.m. at Jones Coffee Roasters

• Local ceramist Kim Lesak showcases and sells pottery at Marz

Live music stops:

• Handle presents Winter River from 6-8 p.m.

• Reimagine Your Home hosts singer-songwriters Dave Clausen and Jessica Gerhardt from 5-6 p.m.

• Retreat features Jackson Crow and a jewelry trunk show by Amanda Lockrow.

• Simplee Boba showcases live music by Tisha Thompson.

• Berry Opera promises live jazz by mezzo soprano Erica Schaeffer and Nikko Arce and a screening of “A Monster in Paris.”

• The Munch Company offers visitors an opportunity to get behind the mic for “Love Song Karaoke” and to enjoy its tacos and artisan popup.

• South Pasadena Music Center & Conservatory hosts the Buzzrites, playing classic rock and soul covers from the 1950s-80s, from 4-5 p.m.

• For a post-Crawl music destination, guests can head to Griffins of Kinsale to have a pint and hear the Drive perform from 9-midnight.

Make some art at one of the Crawl’s workshops:

• Two Kids Coffee presents a paper flower-making workshop from 4-7 p.m.

• In honor of Presidents Day, De Milo Design Studio & Letterpress offers a vintage letterpress printmaking workshop on Walt Whitman’s “O Captain! My Captain!”

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., Vidéothèque will screen “Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown,” followed by a surprise family feature at Larry’s Union Service. Hotbox Vintage will host KC’s Pop-Up Shop for Australia, a fundraiser organized by an Arroyo Vista Elementary student. All sales from handmade creations at KC’s will be donated to aid those affected by the wildfires in Australia.

Dual Crossroads will present the Mystics Fair, where participants are invited to join mystic readers and receive spiritual guidance and growth for the mind, body and soul. Adobe Design will provide balloon twisting and face painting by Creative Faces from 6-8 p.m. Rosebuds & Rosestuds will host a balloon artist from 4-6 p.m. and has 20% off select merchandise. The South Pasadena Historical Museum will offer docent tours of the museum highlighting the history of the area.

Foodie pit stops:

• ARO Latin offers two specialty cocktails, a pomegranate margarita for $8 and a pomegranate mimosa for $7.

• Mission Wines will host a pre-Crawl party from 1-5 p.m., with $5 beer on tap and $5 wine by the glass.

• Teamorrow will offer one free boba with the purchase of any drink.

• Along Mission Street, Sus Arepas will dish out arepas and other South American eats from its food truck, and Sticky Rice will serve up authentic Thai street food.

• In front of the library, Stuffed Crepe offers sweet or savory options that visitors can enjoy on their way to the Community Corner.

Patrons can park in the Mission/Meridian Parking lot (north of Mission Street, on Meridian), and walk to the more than 30 participating shops and boutiques. The Metro Gold Line South Pasadena Station will put visitors right in the heart of the event.

The quarterly Arts Crawls provide a showcase for artists and musicians and highlight the city’s unique business district. For information, visit SouthPasadena.net or facebook.com/ArtsCrawlSouthPasadena.