Assistance League Extends Deadline for Hillgren Scholarship Applications

Due to the disruption in usual routines caused by COVID-19, Assistance League of Flintridge has extended the deadline for submission of applications for the Mary Ellen Hillgren Scholarship to Friday, May 15. Two scholarships of $2,000 each are awarded annually to La Cañada High School seniors who will be attending a four year college or university in the fall.

In addition to the application, students are asked to submit a 300-word essay describing how their activities outside of school have helped build their character. Also, an unofficial transcript is requested. Applications are available at ALFlintridge.org.

