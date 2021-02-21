Attempted Carjacking, Bank Robbery Reported

Burbank police say a man robbed a local bank inside a Ralphs this week. In a separate incident, the department also recently reported that two people were detained following an attempted carjacking and shooting.

The robbery occurred at the U.S. Bank inside the Ralphs at 2600 W. Victory Blvd., according to Sgt. Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Department. He said the BPD received a report regarding the robbery at about 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, finding that a man had approached a bank employee with a note demanding money.

The suspect left with an “undisclosed amount of money,” Brimway added, and was not apprehended this week. No one was physically injured during the robbery.

Police are also investigating an attempted carjacking and shooting that occurred on Monday at about 6:30 p.m. Brimway said officers were told that two people, one of whom had a firearm, ordered a driver in the 2500 block of North Brighton Street to get out of her vehicle.

A neighbor who saw what was happening intervened, leading to a shootout between the neighbor and one of the would-be carjackers, Brimway explained.

The police spokesman said neither the victim nor the neighbor were injured, and Police Chief Scott LaChasse reported this week that the two suspects left the scene in a vehicle later found to have been stolen from an Orange County resident.

The BPD later received a report of a shooting victim at the parking lot of a Macy’s in the 200 block of East Cypress Avenue, police said. Officers found a male minor and a male adult, Brimway explained, with the adult appearing to suffer from a gunshot wound.

Brimway said the adult, an 18-year-old from Sylmar, was taken to a local trauma center and remains there, while police arrested the other individual on suspicion of carjacking and transported him to a juvenile detention facility. Both are considered suspects in the ongoing investigation, Brimway added, though neither has been publicly identified.

Anyone with information regarding the investigations is asked to call the BPD at (818) 238-3210.

Related