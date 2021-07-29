Authorities Address Flurry of Home Burglaries

Though crimes in La Cañada Flintridge are down compared with previous years’ totals, there was a recent spike in residential burglaries throughout the city.

Deputy Ashween Nand of the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station told the LCF City Council on July 20 that there had been seven burglaries in the previous week and a half. The major crimes division managed to obtain information from the city’s Flock Safety cameras in two of the cases.

Nand assured the panel that he and detectives had adjusted their schedules to patrol the areas that have been hit with burglaries.

“On Sunday, [July 18], we had five detectives from major crimes here with me and we did surveillance in La Cañada until about 3 a.m., because most of the burglaries are happening in the afternoon and evening times,” said Nand, who has worked at the Crescenta Valley station for 13 years.

The extra vigilance may well have paid off, since no residential burglaries were reported in the last week, an official from the station told the Outlook Valley Sun on Wednesday. Nand had said at the council meeting that after a briefing, deputies were more vigilant regarding the affected areas and “actively trying” to end the rash of home burglaries.

He added that a few of the incidents were rather odd, including one in which someone broke into an unoccupied residence only to use the bathroom. Another case involved a burglar going into the backyard to use the pool and later attempting to break into the home.

Local authorities are also addressing the problem of noise pollution on Angeles Crest Highway. Mayor Pro Tem Keith Eich said residents have complained about loud vehicles, especially on weekend mornings, and Nand assured him and stakeholders that the Sheriff’s Department has been addressing the issue and will continue its efforts.

The Crescenta Valley station hired two deputies earlier this year to work on weekends to patrol the highway. Since January, department members have written “hundreds of tickets” for various infractions in the area, according to Nand.

In a presentation to the council, sheriff’s representatives said a total of 126 Part 1 crimes — which include robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, theft, sex offenses and homicide — were reported in the first six months of the year, compared with 143 during the same period in 2020.

There was one rape reported in LCF — the first so far this year — in June that involves two people who allegedly knew each other. The case is being investigated by the Special Victims Bureau.

Twenty-three cases of larceny and theft were reported in June after only 22 were reported in the previous two months combined.

Identity theft and fraud offenses continue to rise in LCF, with seven cases reported in June for a total of 43 in the first half of 2021. The figure is higher than the total in the first six months of 2020 but lower than in 2016 when there were 52 identity theft and fraud cases from January through June.