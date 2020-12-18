Bachmann Collaboration Building Completed at Flintridge Prep

The new Bachmann Collaboration Building at Flintridge Preparatory School was recently completed by C.W. Driver Companies, a premier builder serving California since 1919.

Serving grades 7-12, the new 18,000-square-foot, three-story building — named for former headmaster Peter Bachmann, who guided the school for four decades — includes laboratories, art studios, classrooms, meeting rooms and offices where students and faculty will come together to learn and grow.

The structure, which replaced an existing building at the northern end of the campus, is part of the school’s multi-phased campus improvement project intended to promote interactive work and interdisciplinary studies that will better prepare students for college and the workplace. Encompassing leadership, science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics as well as global studies programs, the new building will ensure the school’s regional and national competitiveness, Prep leaders believe.

The board decided to name the new addition in honor of recently retired Bachmann. During his 40-year career at Prep, he developed an environment in which students were encouraged to dream big and collaborate often.

“The citizen of the future is going to need to work and learn in different ways than they have in the past,” said Bachmann. “This new space will facilitate a new kind of teaching and learning, providing students with the ability to collaborate, be creative and learn across departments.”



The new structure is a combination of concrete masonry unit and steel-framed walls. Designed by Harley Ellis Devereaux, it incorporates sleek, modern design elements with vast amounts of natural light and complements the existing architecture on campus. The project also includes a new fire lane and landscaping, as well as a mechanical and electrical equipment yard.

“We were charged with creating an environment that will meet the challenges of the future and continue to provide an excellent educational experience for generations of Flintridge Prep students to come,” said Jared Dowdee, director of operations at Driver SPG. “Utilizing our experience in education, we aimed to bring to life the school’s vision of providing an environment that equally values ethical, emotional and intellectual development.”

Flintridge Prep Director of Communications Nicole Trevor credited a team of dedicated Prep community members for their leadership from the moment of conception to completion.

“In addition to our generous donors and the construction team at C.W. Driver, we must thank our architect at Harley Ellis Devereux, John Dale,” Trevor said. “A Prep parent, John expertly matched Peter Bachmann’s vision with the needs of our students. His design harmonizes with his design details in our atrium, which was completed in early 2019. [Flintridge Prep] Director of Operations Kim Kinder and Director of Facilities Nick Adams-Wright stewarded this construction project with great skill. We’re thrilled with the spaces, which have enhanced our online instruction during this period of restriction due to the pandemic.”

Founded in 1933, Flintridge Prep is a nationally recognized nonsectarian school serving more than 500 students.