Barnett Leads CV’s Strong Performance

The Crescenta Valley High School track team continues to impress this season with its athletes shining at two different meets last weekend.

The biggest victory came from none other than senior Mia Barnett, who won the 3200 at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational. The Virginia-bound standout finished in 10 minutes, 1.18 seconds and was named one of the top two athletes of the meet, the other being Newbury Park’s Colin Sahlman.

CVHS junior Rowan Fitzgerald also competed in the 53rd Arcadia Invitational and placed ninth in the one-mile invitational with a time of 4:20.65. Max Burton finished the 3200 in 9:23.19 for 26th place, and teammates Chris Cubias, Nolan Brown, Bryce Bitetti and Max Ruiz teamed up to compete in the 4×1600 relay. The four runners posted a time of 18:44.68, which was good for 17th place.

The remaining Falcons were in South Pasadena competing in the Tiger Invitational and managed to six top-three finishes.

Teleya Blunt was the lone Crescenta Valley runner to place first by recording a winning time of 1:00.98 in the varsity 400-meter run. Teammate Annabelle Tanner wasn’t far behind to take third place (finishing in 1:02.80) and Nicole Roesler was eighth (1:04.68).

Rachel Arias was second in the 100-meter hurdles (17.39) and was also runner-up in the 300 hurdles with a time of 49.93. Gabriella Ligon of Palisades Charter won both events.

Three Falcons had respectable finishes in the varsity girls’ 1600-meter race. Reese Sion was ninth with a time of 5:47.71, Kate Seava finished in 5:49.35 for 10th and Emma Haworth placed 13th with a time of 5:51.84.

Edmond Simonian also competed in a varsity event and placed 31st in the boys’ 1600 with a time of 5:04.06.

In the rising stars competition, which featured freshmen and sophomores, Samantha Talbot finished the 400 in 1:05.74 for second place and Rebecca Doherty was seventh in the girls’ 800 meters with a time of 2:30.18. Julia Linney placed eighth in the 1600 meters event with a time of 5:57.74 and teammate Paloma Elfassi finished in 6:12.03 for 17th.

Harrison Connors was one of five Falcons in the boys’ rising stars 1600-meter race. He led the group posting a time of 4:38.34, which was good for third place, and Jamie Cartnal finished in 4:57.34 for 12th. Eddie Sion was 17th with a time of 5:03.51, Reed Sinclar was right behind his teammate and crossed the finish line in 5:04.11 to take 18th, and Ario Gagnon finished 21st with with a time of 5:08.28.