Bears Defeat Rival to Clinch 3rd in League

By Austin Green

Burbank Leader

Kelsey Acosta of John Burroughs threw a complete game four-hitter and the Bears’ defense made several clutch plays behind her to help complete a season sweep over archrival Burbank with a 2-1 win on Wednesday.

“She was incredible,” Burroughs head coach Doug Nichols said of his ace. “It took a few innings to find her rhythm, but once she did, it was over.”

The Bears scored one in the first and one in the fourth, getting RBIs from juniors Gigi Garcia and Isabella Scozzola, which proved enough for the win. Acosta scattered five hits through her seven innings of work, and got help from her teammates when she needed it.

One key sequence came in the fifth inning, with one out and two runners on. Third baseman Kiley Christopher snagged a hard-hit ground ball, stepped on third base, and threw across the diamond to first for a double play, ending the threat.

Burroughs (11-9 overall, 10-4 in league) and Burbank (11-9, 9-5) finish the regular season third and fourth in the Pacific League, respectively, qualifying for the CIF Southern Section playoffs. They will learn their seedings when CIF-SS brackets are released today.