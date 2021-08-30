Daniel Charles Schaller | OBITUARY

Daniel Charles Schaller

Daniel Charles Schaller, 68, of Lake Havasu City, AZ, passed away on July 18, 2021. He was surrounded by his closest family and loved ones. Daniel was born on September 22, 1952, to Veral and Phyllis in Chicago, IL.

After graduating from St. Francis High School in La Cañada, CA, he studied Psychology at the University of California, LA. He went on to pursue a profitable career at Transo Envelope, Co. He met Debra Merle and they wed in 1985, going on to have two children, Erika and Dane. They successfully owned and operated Orv’s Forest Nursery.

Daniel was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of Erika, Dane, and Debra and always tried his best to support them.

Daniel was an adventure man who spent much of his time road-tripping or cruising his many boats up and down the Colorado River. He was also an avid artist and musician — a lover of all things simple yet dynamic and beautiful. He could often be found waxing his latest car just to see it sparkle, singing, playing guitar, or indulging in the finest of Italian foods (his mother’s ravioli was his favorite). He enjoyed making his family and friends feel loved and admired by singing and playing his guitar at special events. He often chose songs that perfectly reflected the way he felt in his heart.

In his retirement, he wrote a book. A collection of his life experiences titled, “The Road Inside.”

Anyone who knew Daniel knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. He is survived by his children; siblings Phyllis, Earl (Shirley), Donna (Ron), and Vince (Kitty); nieces and nephews Kym (Tonya), Mark (Ynez), Steve, Sean, Amber, and Amanda; great-nieces and nephews Araya, Avery, Kyla, Jake, Gianna, and Eli.

Because of Daniel’s love for music, his family requests that donations are sent, in his name to savethemusic.org/, an organization that donates instruments to youth in need, supports services for teachers, and advocates for music education.