Les Tupper Award Winners to Be Honored Sept. 13

The annual Les Tupper Award recipients, whose names were released in early 2020 for the prestigious honor by the La Cañada Flintridge Coordinating Council, will finally be recognized at a ceremony after a 17-month delay.

Caroline Craven and Bill Pounders will be honored with individual Community Service Awards. Christie Crahan and the La Cañada Junior Women’s Club will receive the Special Service Award and David Baker has been selected as the Student Service Award recipient, which will be presented on Monday evening, Sept. 13. The event will be held at Flintridge Prep’s Norris Auditorium beginning at 7 p.m.

These prestigious awards are named after Les Tupper, a longtime community volunteer who dedicated much of his life to service. The awards are given annually to individuals and groups in recognition of their service to the community. The Les Tupper Awards are generally presented each April but the ceremony was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caroline Craven

Longtime resident Caroline Craven has been volunteering her time for many years. While in high school, Craven was president of Assisteens, which raises funds for Assistance League of Flintridge’s philanthropic programs.

Craven is an advocate in the fight against multiple sclerosis who helps companies find better solutions to deal with MS. Craven’s community service includes being appointed by state Sen. Anthony Portantino to the Upper L.A. River Tributaries Working Group, which helps to revitalize the Los Angeles River; serving as a board member and past president of the La Cañada Flintridge Trails Council; and being a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, where she started the American History Essay Contest within LCF schools. Craven has also donated hundreds of hours to community groups such as La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association, Descanso Gardens, LCF Chamber of Commerce, Rose Bowl Riders and Pasadena Casting Club.

Bill Pounders

William “Bill” Pounders, a retired Superior Court judge, has been tireless in his quest to make the La Cañada Flintridge community a better place. As a member of the Community Emergency Response Team, Pounders is trained in search and rescue, triage, fire suppression and first aid. The annual Fiesta Days Parade is but one of the events that has benefited from his expertise. After the disastrous Station Fire, Pounders trained and monitored a team that would eventually replant more than 30,000 trees in the Angeles National Forest.

Pounders has also been active in raising funds for USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, serving in leadership positions on the La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association, and volunteering at Descanso Gardens, where he donates three hours every Friday and Saturday at the Visitors’ Center. He has also been appointed to the Board of State and Community Corrections.

Christie Crahan

With almost 40 years of service, Christie Crahan has worked with schools, hospitals, the Sheriff’s Department and the La Cañada Flintridge City Council to promote child safety through educational programs. Crahan represents the Girl Scouts nationwide, serves on the Heritage Committee and received the Evergreen Award, the highest honor given for volunteerism.

In addition to the Girl Scouts, she is a member of La Cañada Junior Women’s Club, Assistance League of Flintridge and Kiwanis A.M. Club, from which she received the Distinguished Service Award.

“Through the years, La Cañada Flintridge has been blessed with citizens who unselfishly give their time to benefit our community; none more so than Christie Crahan,” a spokesperson said.

David Baker

While attending St. Francis High School, David Baker was a member of the Campus Ministry Program and president of the Brotherhood of Christian Athletes, or BOCA, which serves as a mentor program for freshmen and new students. Baker was a member of the Athletic Leadership Council and the National Honor Society and played lacrosse for four years, serving as captain for three years.

Baker completed 40 service hours as a KAIROS leader, providing a unique opportunity for teens to explore and experience their faith in a mature way. In addition, he completed 30 hours in the BOCA program mentoring freshmen and another 30 hours for his involvement in the sophomore and junior retreats. He contributed many hours of service with St. Lawrence of Brindisi in Watts and volunteered in preparing and delivering food to the homeless with Brother’s Helpers at St. Bede.



La Cañada Junior Women’s Club

The La Cañada Junior Women’s Club is a networking, social and philanthropic organization where there is a sisterhood of friends and dedicated volunteers. The club’s goal is to create lifelong friendships while doing good things for the community, women and children.

The Juniors were founded in 1969 by Jane Napier Neely and has continued to serve the Foothills and Los Angeles area community for more than 50 years.

The Juniors proudly give back to causes that need extra support in the community. Every two years the club votes on which charities it will support both financially and with thoughtful service. This year, the Juniors begin a two-year cycle of donating to Mending Kids, who give life-altering surgical procedures to children in need and the Corita Art Center.

“Our hope is to bring art to children to help them be their most well-rounded selves,” a spokesperson said.

Additionally, the Juniors support Union Station Homeless Shelter by preparing lunches every month for its residents. Also, the Juniors hold preschool eye screenings, when members go into local preschools and help test for a condition known as amblyopia or lazy eye.

For event information, contact the LCF Coordinating Council via email at lestupper@lcfcc.net or visit lcfcc.info.

