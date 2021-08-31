Local Woman Emerging as Golf Champion

Courtesy photo Moine (Su) Kim, a La Cañada Flintridge resident, is playing some of the finest golf in her career, having won three women’s golf championships in the past four months.

Longtime La Cañada Flintridge resident Moine (Su) Kim is in the midst of a remarkable golf year, which included her winning the Southern California Golf Association’s Women’s Amateur net championship last week. The two-day competition, held Aug. 17-18 at the Omni La Costa Resort Legends Course, marked Kim’s third title of the year.

On the 5,472-yard course, she shot a 93 (net 76) on the Mission “A” flight. On the next day, she rallied by shooting 89 (net 72) and won in a card off with a total net of 148.

Kim had opened the year by winning the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club’s Women’s Golf Association Championship for the first time with a gross score of 183 over two days of competition. The red tees are par 70 on the 5,230-yard course, which some consider to be short “but the sloped terrain requires precision, target golf traversing through canyons, and requires a short game that can handle uneven lines and small greens,” a friend said. “This prepared her for any challenge ahead.”

She also captured the three-day Los Angeles County Women’s Golf Association Championship, held July 12-14 in Ventura County. Kim posted a score of 81 on the first day at Buenaventura Golf Course before shooting an 88 at Olivas Links on the second day. Her score on the third day at Los Robles Golf Course was 86, yielding a three-day gross score of 255, eight strokes ahead of the runner-up. Kim’s net score was 199, seven better than the low net over the field winner.

“Her win was most impressive as she just recovered from an injury that kept her away from golf in the month of June,” a spokesperson said. “Kudos and thanks go to Moine’s husband, Won Kyun Kim, who is her only golf instructor and coach. She has never taken any formal golf lessons from anyone else.”

The couple play together in the early morning every Tuesday and Friday at LCF Country Club.

Kim has become so successful that her friends are now referring to her as the “senior women’s amateur counterpart to our local two-time major Champion Collin Morikawa.” (Morikawa, a 24-year-old La Cañada High School graduate, recently won the British Open and competed in the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.)

