Census Data Shows a Growing, Slightly More Diverse Burbank

Burbank’s population grew by nearly 3.9% between 2010 and 2020, according to census data released last week.

The city’s estimated population rose from 103,340 in 2010 to 107,337 in 2020, census data compiled by the Associated Press and Big Local News shows. Considering past growth estimates, the data is perhaps surprising; the U.S. Census Bureau previously estimated that Burbank’s 2019 population was 103,703. Claritas 360, a demographics analysis service used by the city, had calculated the 2020 figure at 106,801.

The number of housing units in Burbank increased by an estimated 1,300 over the decade. Burbank’s population in 2000 was 100,316, according to the Census Bureau.

The rate of Burbank’s population increase in the last decade outpaced Los Angeles County’s rate, 2%, but was substantially below the percentage by which California’s overall population rose, 6.1%. The state’s growth, in turn, was slower than that of the nation.

Much of the increase in Burbank’s population was among its Hispanic, Asian and Black residents. The number of Hispanic residents rose from 25,310 to 25,961 (a 2.6% increase), while the number of non-Hispanic, single-race Asian residents grew from 11,753 to 12,282 (4.5%) and that of non-Hispanic, single-race Black residents expanded from 2,443 to 2,891 (18.3%). That last change is particularly notable as the number of Black residents in Los Angeles County reportedly decreased over the decade by approximately 6.7%.

“Burbank embraces diversity and we are happy to see Burbank becoming more diverse as it provides a variety of backgrounds, ideas and voices within our community,” Mayor Bob Frutos said in a statement. “The City Council has strived to ensure that all voices are heard. One example of this in within our boards and commissions. When selecting new representatives, we strive to provide a wide variety of viewpoints.”

Despite the growth of those groups, Burbank last year had a smaller proportion of Black and Hispanic residents compared to L.A. County, though it had a higher percentage of white and Asian members. Additionally, there was little change in the racial groups’ share of the overall Burbank population.

Following national trends, the number of Burbank residents who identified with two or more races grew the most of any racial group by percentage, from 4,992 in 2010 to 14,624 in 2020 — nearly triple the 2010 figure. In 2010, multiracial residents accounted for about 5% of Burbank’s population; in 2020, they represented 13.6%.

Burbank resident Nalini Brigstocke, whose children, Caden and Asha, have Indian, Vietnamese and English ancestry, said she wasn’t surprised to hear more multiracial people live in Burbank than in previous years.

“Anytime I do drop-offs and pickups at school, [I’m] seeing a more diverse group of children, which is great,” Brigstocke said, adding that she’s glad to see that her younger child, Asha, who attends John Burroughs High School, is making friends with people of different backgrounds.

Though white residents remained the most common racial group in the city — representing about 56.2% of the population — there were only 85 more white members in 2020 than in 2010, bringing Burbank’s total to 60,380. However, in L.A. County, the number of white residents decreased by just over 6% over the decade.

The Census Bureau will release more detailed ethnicity data — showing estimates for residents who identified as Mexican or Armenian, for example — though a spokeswoman said a timeline for its production was not yet established.

There are some caveats to the recently released statistics. Media outlets and experts have warned that the census has historically undercounted people of color, a phenomenon that could potentially have political effects since the count is used to redraw legislative districts and disburse federal funding. Additionally, the 2020 census data was collected in April of that year — when the bureau had to adapt to social distancing orders but before more than 620,000 United States residents had died from the coronavirus.

An audit of the census’ accuracy is not expected to be available until next year. But political officials will be working to redraw congressional districts, each of which must contain an equal number of people. The process is likely to fuel partisan feuds and raise allegations of gerrymandering as Republicans and Democrats try to carve out advantageous positions of representatives ahead of next year’s congressional elections.

In April, state population estimates from the census revealed that California’s growth was slowing, prompting the loss of one of its 53 House seats. The San Francisco Chronicle reported recently that Southern California is the state’s likeliest region to lose a district, given its high number of seats.