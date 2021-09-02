Bob Valenzuela | OBITUARY

Bob was born on April 20, 1939, in San Diego, California and passed away June 24, 2021. He moved with his parents Ruth and Val to La Cañada in 1950. He attended La Cañada Junior High, John Muir High School (class of 1957) and Pasadena City College.

Bob worked at Robert Hall Chevrolet and was a Sales Manager at Kwik Way Automotive Machine Products. He was best known for his fast (150mph) and beautiful race boats and his magnificent collection of classic cars.

Bob is survived by his wife Sandi, his two stepchildren Scott and Mike Swanson, his sister Donna and his many, many friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Pasadena Humane Society.