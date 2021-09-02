David Thurston Harshman | OBITUARY

Delighted by family and friends, committed to justice and faith, and steadfastly curious, David Thurston Harshman died on Sunday, August 15, 2021 in Pomona, California. David was born on September 20, 1928 in Glendale, California. He married his college love, Betty Lucille Smith and they had three children – Susan Cooper, Thomas Harshman, and Mark Harshman. Following Betty’s death, he married Margaret Miller Crosbie (Peggy) who had three children as well – Carrie Hawkins, Daniel Crosbie and Jennie North. Peggy predeceased David. David is survived by his six children and their spouses, 15 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Following graduations from Hoover High School and Occidental College, David and his father shared a family business that supported both of them pursuing other vocational passions. David served in various roles with the All Nations Foundation including as Executive Director, and with the American Camp Association in So Cal/Hawaii.

David enjoyed long-lasting friendships, backpacking in Yosemite and Sequoia, gardening, making Olallaberry jam, attending Rotary International, and organizing group travel with loved ones. He found many ways to express his faith through involvements in the First United Methodist Church of Glendale, La Canada Presbyterian Church, and Claremont United Methodist Church.

A celebration of his life will be held in the spring. Memorial donations can be made to the Claremont School of Theology or the Yosemite Conservancy.

Related