2021 California Recall Election La Cañada Flintridge Voting Center

The 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election ends Tuesday, Sept. 14, but there is still time to vote. For vote-by-mail, voters can return their ballots in the mail using the prepaid postage as long as it is postmarked by Sept. 14. Ballots may also be dropped off at designated drop-off boxes now until 8 p.m. on Sept. 14.

In-person voting locations will offer voter registration, replacement ballots, accessible voting machines and language assistance to those who need it (address and hours are listed below).

For any additional information on the election or voting locations, please visit the link: California Gubernational Recall Election.

La Cañada Flintridge Vote Center

La Cañada Unified School District Office

(Early Voting, Same Day Voter Registration & Ballot Drop-Off Location)

4490 Cornishon Ave.

La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011



Hours:

Sept. 13: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sept. 14: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.