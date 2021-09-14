Bulldogs Collect First Win; Bears in Action

First published in the Sept. 11 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The Burbank High School varsity football snapped a two-game losing streak and blanked host El Monte Mountain View, 51-0, to pick up its first victory of the 2021 season.

Junior quarterback Dylan Robinson led the offensive barrage, completing eight of 17 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard score to senior wide receiver Gio Saenz. Robinson also ran for 74 yards and one touchdown.

Running back Rony Preza led all rushers in the backfield with 95 yards and two touchdowns on five carries and sophomore Jacob Mendieta added 36 yards on four carries.

Zakk Estrada hauled in three passes for 28 yards and one touchdown, and junior Jagg Richer added two receptions for 36 yards. Junior Jonathan Powell had two catches for 32 yards, Jake Ferrat finished with one catch for nine yards and Nick Franco caught a seven-yard pass.

Junior Evan Miller was solid on defense with a team-high 10 tackles, and senior Brekkan Spens added nine, one of which was for a loss. Luke Santoro recorded a sack and seven tackles, Franco intercepted a pass and contributed six tackles and Ferrat finished with five tackles and a sack.

Kicker Freddy Cardenas was a perfect 7-for-7 on extra-point attempts.

Burbank (1-2 overall) traveled to take on Brentwood (1-2 overall) in a nonleague game on Sept. 10. The result of the game was too late for the Leader’s press deadline and will be included in next week’s issue.

St. Genevieve 32

Burroughs 0

The Burroughs High School varsity football team finally stepped onto the gridiron to face host St. Genevieve of Panorama City on Sept. 3 after having its previously scheduled season opener against Santa Monica canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Bears’ debut in the 2021 campaign, however, was marred by the Valiants, whose defense shut down Burroughs to come away with a 32-0 victory at Los Angeles Valley College in Van Nuys.

St. Genevieve (2-0 overall) was led by senior running back Camdan McWright, who rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

Despite the tough loss, Burroughs head coach Jesse Craven was just glad to see the actual kickoff to the game and his team’s season.

“It was great to finally play a game,” he said. “I thought St. Genevieve was a good, tough opponent and there were a lot of positives that we took away.”

One of those was the Bears’ defense, which held the Valiants to only six points in the first half.

“It was a close game up until midway through the fourth quarter,” Craven said. “We just have to learn to finish games well.”

The offense continues to be a work in progress due to a lack of time on the field. With one game and a scrimmage canceled in the past three weeks, players have not had much time to build chemistry.

“I think there’s no excuse [to be shut out],” Craven said. “We just haven’t had time. We’re trying to get into a rhythm this season while trying to figure out who we are offensively, and hopefully you’re executing while figuring it out. Plays were made, but we just need to get in sync offensively.”

Craven said his coaching staff put together a good game plan for Burroughs’ home opener against Los Angeles Westchester.

“They’re an athletic team, so that poses a few really tough challenges, but it’s a good challenge for us and hopefully we take another positive step.”

The result of the game was too late for the Leader’s press deadline and will be included in next week’s issue.