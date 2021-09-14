Donna Jean Spaziano-Shields | Obituary

Donna Jean Spaziano-Shields, 61, of Tacoma, Washington, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021, following a brave battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). Donna was born in Providence, Rhode Island, to Robert and Eleanor Spaziano on July 7, 1960. The family moved to La Crescenta, California, when Donna was 3 years old.

She attended Monte Vista Elementary School, Rosemont Middle School and graduated from Crescenta Valley High School in 1978. She was on the swim team and played in the band. Upon graduation, she went to dental college and became a dental assistant. She then moved to Seattle where she worked as a dental assistant and office manager.

Donna was a vibrant, determined personality and a devoted single mother raising her son alone. She was kind and generous. Over 10 years she sponsored Japanese exchange students and housed them for months at a time while they learned English. She bought several homes, the Cadillac she always wanted and vacationed each year, never missing one. She lived her life on her own terms.

Donna was predeceased by her father Robert Anthony, who also suffered from ALS. She is survived by her mother, Eleanor, and two sisters, Denise (Camner) and Lori (Estrada), her son Jared and a niece and two nephews.

Celebration of Life: September 18, 2021. Contact information: espaz@att.net.