Bulldogs’ Win Led by Damroze, Clevenger

First published in the Sept. 11 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Burbank High School’s varsity girls’ volleyball team opened league play with a convincing 25-15, 25-15 and 25-16 sweep over visiting Glendale on Tuesday.

“Serving and passing, that’s always going to be a big thing for us is making sure we have the ball control,” said Patrick Tyler, Burbank’s head coach. “I think we were firing on all cylinders for the first time since the tournament.”

The Bulldogs (4-1 overall record, 1-0 in league) maintained a controlling lead for the entirety of the first set, which resulted in a 25-15 victory.

The second set saw the Bulldogs score six consecutive points and jump out to an early 9-1 lead. Glendale (4-4 overall record, 0-3 in league) mounted a brief comeback later in the set as Aleina Manaois served when the Nitros scored three consecutive times to cut Burbank’s lead to 14-8. The Bulldogs continued to pull ahead for another 25-15 victory.

The third set replicated the second, as Burbank jumped out to an early 6-0 lead, capped by a strong kill by Burbank’s Gabby Damroze. Burbank’s Madison Gomez punctuated the 25-16 set victory with an ace, locking down the sweep for the Bulldogs.

“I think Gabby just had a day where she was able to see the court,” Tyler said. “Her and Arpi [Hakoop] worked together really well. Madison Clevenger has been a focal point of our offense, and when she’s playing well, we do well.”

Damroze had a team-high 14 kills, as the next closest was Clevenger with four. Burbank’s Quinn Cramer and Jazmine Cobb both had three kills, while Hakoop, Alaina Melgar and Kristina Torosyan each had one.

Gomez served a team-high seven aces and Makayla Kim had three aces. Clevenger, Isabella Mashour and Alyssa Posones each had two aces.

Defensively, Burbank combined for 14 total digs between Gomez (six), Mashour (four), Kim (three) and Jolene Ngo (one).

The Bulldogs were scheduled to play at Crescenta Valley High in La Crescenta in a league game last night. The result was too late for the Leader’s press deadline but will be included in next week’s issue.