Hoover, Crescenta Valley Shut Out Opponents

First published in the Sept. 11 print issue of the Glendale News-Press .

The Hoover High School varsity football program’s impressive start to its first season in three years continued last week with a 33-0 non-league victory over visiting Beverly Hills on Sept. 3.

Junior running back Andrew Torres rushed for 115 yards and four touchdowns to help the Tornados improve to 3-0.

Sophomore quarterback Ethan Davis completed two of three passes for 21 yards, one touchdown and an interception and also rushed for 28 yards. He connected with senior Marcus Bailey for a 12-yard touchdown and completed a nine-yard pass to Adam Rivera.

Hoover’s stout defense recorded four sacks and was led by Vaghinak Sakanyan, who finished with nine tackles, including one sack. Frank Higginbotham, Isaac Perez and Gabriel De La O each recorded one sack, and Kevin Amiri finished with four tackles.

The Tornados traveled to Los Angeles to take on the Roybal Titans in a nonleague game late yesterday. The result of the game was too late for the News-Press’ deadline and will be included in next week’s issue.

Crescenta Valley 40

Sierra Vista 0

The Falcons bounced back from their season-opening lopsided loss by thrashing host Sierra Vista of Baldwin Park, 40-0, in a nonleague game on Thursday.

The Falcons (1-1 overall) will look to add another win when they travel to Calabasas for a nonleague contest on Friday, Sept. 17.