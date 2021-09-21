Bulldogs Offense Stalls Against Brentwood

First published in the Sept. 18 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The Burbank High School varsity football team suffered its third setback of the season, falling to host Brentwood School of Los Angeles, 26-16, in a nonleague game on Sept. 10.

The Bulldogs (1-3 overall record) were solid on defense, holding the Eagles to only 221 yards of total offense, but struggled on the other side of the ball. Burbank committed three turnovers and had difficulty moving the ball through the air and was hurt by costly penalties.

Brentwood (2-2 overall) built a 20-0 lead before Burbank got on the board midway through the second quarter with a rushing touchdown from Jonathan Powell. The Bulldogs added two more points with a safety before the half.

Quarterback Dylan Robinson was pressured by an Eagles defense that managed to sack him three times. He finished the game completing seven of 19 passes for one 125 yards, with a touchdown and three interceptions.

Junior Rony Preza led the backfield with 123 yards on 16 carries, and Jagg Richer was, yet again, another highlight for Burbank. The junior wide receiver hauled in six passes for 104 yards and a touchdown that was scored in the final quarter. Gio Saenz added a 21-yard reception.

The Burbank defense had four sacks with Zakk Estrada, JG Lambert and Rene Harris each recording one. Christian Elizalde and Jake Ferrat each finished with half a sack. Nick Franco led the team with 15 tackles and Estrada added seven. Elizalde and Harris each had six tackles and Ferrat contributed five.

The Bulldogs hosted St. Genevieve of Panorama City in a nonleague contest on Friday. The Valiants entered the game unbeaten and had previously defeated Burroughs High School, 32-0, on Sept. 3. The result of the game was past the Leader’s press deadline and will be included in next week’s issue.