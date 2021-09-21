Hoover, CVHS Are Victorious; Glendale Falls

First published in the Sept. 18 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Hoover continued its winning streak by defeating host Roybal of Los Angeles, 30-6, in a nonleague contest last Friday. With the victory, the Tornados (4-0 record) have their most wins in a season since 2016 and more than the past four seasons combined. On the year, Hoover has outscored its opponents 147-42.

Sophomore quarterback Ethan Davis completed five passes for 95 yards while carrying five times for 55 yards.

Meanwhile, junior Andrew Torres had a team-high 13 carries for 28 yards and three touchdowns.

Sophomore Joseph Dizon had four receptions for 46 yards, while junior Daniel Rangel and sophomore Isaac Perez each had one reception for 46 and five yards, respectively.

As usual, Hoover’s defense was sturdy, only allowing Roybal to score one touchdown. Junior Vaghinak Sakanyan led the defensive line with a team-high six total tackles (five solo, one assist) while Dizon (three solo) and Perez (two solo, one assist) each had three total tackles. Juniors Rangel, Branden O, Delmar Washington, Frank Higginbotham, James Phanthumchinda, Matthew Madadian, Noah Jauregui, and sophomores Lucas Pugliese and Samvel Mamalashvili all had two total tackles. Rangel, Phanthumchinda and Madadian each had one sack.

Hoover played Dr. Maya Angelou Community in a nonleague game last night. The result was too late for the News-Press deadline but will be included in next week’s issue.

CRESCENTA VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL

CVHS earned an excellent bounce-back victory as the Falcons pummeled host Sierra Vista of Baldwin Park in blowout fashion, 40-0, last Thursday in a nonleague matchup.

Sophomore quarterback Matias Pineda made his first start of the season, and head coach Hudson Gossard couldn’t have been more pleased with his young signal-caller’s performance.

“He started off the game with six straight completions, 110 yards and a touchdown,” Gossard said. “He ended the game with three touchdowns and over 200 yards passing. [Pineda] played a really nice game — nice, cool, calm and collected in the pocket. So for a sophomore making his first start as quarterback, it was pretty impressive.”

Gossard said his team executed on all three faces of the game and effectively moved the ball downfield offensively.

Nothing got by the Falcons’ defense, as Gossard said Sierra Vista only crossed midfield once the entire game.

“Defense played really well,” Gossard said. “We were constantly able to put pressure on [Sierra Vista’s] quarterback.”

CVHS (1-1 overall record) was scheduled to play Calabasas in a non-league game last night. The result was too late for the News-Press deadline but will be included in next week’s issue.

GLENDALE HIGH SCHOOL

It was a challenging matchup for Glendale, as the Nitros lost their fourth consecutive game of the season against Pasadena Poly, 43-14, last Friday in a nonleague matchup.

Sophomore quarterback Jonathan Anaya completed six passes for 87 yards and one touchdown. Senior Keirson Florita had a great rushing game, carrying five times for 71 yards with a touchdown. Florita and senior Dino Villalobos each had three receptions for 41 and 40 yards, respectively.

Glendale (0-4 record) looks to collect its first win of the season against South El Monte High this weekend.