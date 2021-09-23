American Heart Association Walk Is Oct. 9

The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health, will host its Heart & Stroke Walk on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Heart & Stroke Walk celebrates heart disease and stroke survivors, raising lifesaving funds and encouraging physical activity.

This year’s theme, “Heart Walk Here,” invites participants to start their walk from various pop-up start lines, including in Glendale, or create a path of their own. From neighborhood streets to park and parkways to tucked away trails, participants are encouraged to Heart Walk at any location that inspires their heart health. Details about the pop-up start lines are at SouthlandHeartWalk.org.

Danielle Armstead has been participating in the Southland Heart & Stroke Walk since her daughter, Chandler, was born three years ago with a heart defect called tricuspid atresia — a condition in which the valve that controls blood flow from the heart’s right upper chamber to the right lower chamber does not develop. Chandler, who turns 4 years old in December, has had two open-heart surgeries and is scheduled for one more operation near the time of the Southland Heart & Stroke Walk.

“Even though we may not be able to participate physically because of Chandler’s surgery, we are supporting in spirit and raising funds because I know that the work of the American Heart Association will be instrumental in the future of my child and other heart disease and stroke survivors like her,” Armstead said.

Whether participants and teams start their Heart & Stroke Walk at one of the pop-up start lines, or from a location of their choice, here are a few ways to make it fun:

• Visit SouthlandHeartWalk.org to listen to the Heart & Stroke Walk playlist while walking

• Post pictures and videos from the walk using #SouthlandHeartWalk

• Download the “how to” kit to map out your own Heart & Stroke Walk

“The past year has shown us that no matter where we are, we can come together for a common cause,” said Paul Craig, immediate past chairman of the American Heart Association Greater Los Angeles Board of Directors, and chief administrative officer for Keck Medicine of USC, a longtime supporter of the Heart & Stroke Walk and the American Heart Association. “The Heart & Stroke Walk is all about promoting the health and wellbeing of our community and supporting our lifesaving mission. We are grateful for the support from our community and can’t wait to see how everyone makes the Heart & Stroke Walk their own.”

To register and for information about the pop-up start lines, visit SouthlandHeartWalk.org.

The Southland Heart & Stroke Walk is supported by signature sponsors Keck Medicine of USC and Adventist Health; local sponsors UCLA Health, City National Bank, Amgen, Huntington Hospital, Howard Building Corporation, Dignity Health Northridge, Northrop Grumman, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Allied Pacific IPA and Bank of America; and media sponsors Metrolink, KTLA5, Telemundo 52, Go Country 105, 89.3 KPCC and Yelp.

Funds raised from the event go toward funding cardiovascular research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health in support of the association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal to reduce barriers to health care access and quality.

