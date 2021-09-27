Burbank, Burroughs Suffer Setbacks in Nonleague Contests

First published in the Sept. 25 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The Burbank High School varsity football team couldn’t keep up with visiting St. Genevieve of Panorama City in a 54-21 nonleague loss on Sept. 17.

The Bulldogs (1-4 overall record) struggled to contain the Valiants’ ground game and allowed 444 rushing yards. Senior Camdan McWright accounted for 221 of those yards and scored four touchdowns. Caleb Gardner added 95 yards and a score, and Xavier White finished with 85 yards and two touchdowns.

Burbank’s defense surrendered a total of 512 yards and the offense mustered 280 yards. Quarterback Dylan Robinson completed nine of 23 passes for 113 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, and led the team in rushing with 38 yards. Senior Nick Franco threw a 71-yard touchdown to standout receiver Jagg Richer, who finished with four receptions for 141 yards.

Jonathan Powell also scored a reception touchdown and finished with three catches for 14 yards. Rony Preza caught a 16-yard pass and Jake Ferrat contributed an eight-yard reception.

Preza ran for 26 yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown. Jacob Mendieta had 20 yards on the ground and Mick Richards contributed 12 yards.

BHS junior Evan Miller led the squad with 11 tackles and Franco added eight. Brekkan Spens recorded five tackles, intercepted a pass and blocked a field goal, Christian Elizalde finished with four (two of which were for a loss) and Luke Santoro also had four tackles.

Kicker Freddy Cardenas was a perfect 3-for-3 in point-after attempts.

The Bulldogs were idle this week and will begin Pacific League play against Pasadena Muir on Friday, Oct. 1.

Oxnard Hueneme 20

Burroughs 0

The Bears were shut out for a second time this season — this time on the road against Oxnard Hueneme in a 20-0 loss on Sept. 17.

Burroughs (1-2 overall record) was limited to only 69 yards of total offense. Junior quarterback Blake Dycus completed four of 22 passes for 29 yards and an interception, and Noah Frenkel led all rushers with 28 yards on four carries. Nate Howland-Chhina finished with 14 yards and Marcus Manahan had 13 yards.

Dilan Webster led the receivers with two receptions for 19 yards and Elijah Aldana-Pere contributed two catches for 10 yards.

The Burroughs defense was solid, allowing only 205 yards and limiting the Vikings to 3.5 yards per carry. Howland-Chhina led the group with 10 tackles and Gerald Garcia finished with nine tackles. Jose Oliveros recorded seven, and Vincent Harris had four tackles, including a sack. Noah Creus also tallied four tackles, and teammates Drake Vickers and Angelo Toscano each contributed three tackles. Sophomore Aiden Berryman intercepted a pass.

The Bears returned home to face Studio City Harvard-Westlake on Friday, Sept. 24. The result of the game was past the Leader’s press deadline and will be included in next week’s issue.