Guild’s Autumn Classic Benefit Dinner Is Oct. 2

The Flintridge La Cañada Guild of Huntington Hospital will host the Autumn Classic Ringside Benefit Dinner, featuring the $25,000 Grand Prix Horse Show, at the Flintridge Riding Club on Saturday, Oct. 2. Dinner tickets can be purchased at FlintridgeHorseShow.com.

“As with 2020, the decision to postpone our annual Flintridge Horse Show last spring was very difficult, but the guild is excited for the opportunity to host a benefit dinner this fall and optimistic in planning for a robust return of the iconic Horse Show April 28-May 1, 2022, celebrating the 100th anniversary,” a spokesperson said.

The Flintridge La Cañada Guild’s annual Horse show is one of the oldest “Class A” shows in the nation. Each spring, the Flintridge Horse Show draws approximately 3,000 people to participate in this spectacular four-day event. Riders come to compete, show their horses and meet the requirements for later participation in the Olympics. Altogether, the guild has raised approximately $2.5 million to support healthcare provided by Huntington Hospital to the surrounding communities it serves.

“The guild is committed to raise $50,000 to support Huntington Hospital‘s Lung Cancer Center Nurse Navigator Position,” a spokesperson said. “A nurse navigator is a RN who is responsible for coordinating the entire, often-complex diagnosis, treatment and follow-up process for cancer patients. As we plan for the 100th annual Flintridge Horse Show, we hope each of you will embrace this important goal of supporting the Nurse Navigator Program and join us in helping the hospital at this critical time. Thank you for your support!”

Related