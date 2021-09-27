Susan Marie (Kent) Whitesel | Obituary

Susan Marie Whitesel was born on August 15, 1929, and passed away on September 17, 2021. She lived a long, full life during her 92 years.

Susan was born in Columbia, Missouri, to Thomas and Alice Kent. She grew up in Tennessee, Louisiana, and Minnesota. In the spring of 1940, she was crowned a princess at the Memphis Cotton Carnival. She was a registered nurse and graduated from Abbott Hospital in Minneapolis in 1950.

Susan was a loving wife to her husband of 60 years, Kenton. They left Minneapolis for California on their honeymoon and spent the rest of their lives in Southern California. Susan was active in her children’s schools and the community; she was a member of the La Cadena Women’s Club. Together in Burbank, Susan and Kenton raised three children.

Susan loved to read, play golf, bowl and have bridge parties. Susan and Kenton not only travelled extensively in the U.S., but also abroad.

Susan is survived by her brother Tom; children Kent, Kathryn and John; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Kenton. Susan was respected and loved by all. She touched those she met and will be truly missed.

A private, family funeral service will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. A celebration of her life will follow at a favorite family restaurant.

