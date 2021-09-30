George P. Cummings, Jr. | Obituary

George Patrick Cummings, Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 22, 2021, at the age of 97. He was born on January 31, 1924, in Plainfield, New Jersey. He was the second oldest child and the eldest son in a family of eight children.

Upon graduating from Dunellen High School, he joined the Navy in 1943. He trained in Virginia and Rhode Island and was then assigned to the U.S. Battleship New York as a radioman during WW II. While in the Navy, he served in Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He was honorably discharged in January of 1946. During his time in the Navy, he was awarded three medals: the U.S. Navy Good Conduct Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with two battle stars, and the WW II Victory Medal.

Upon his return from the service, he met and married Elinor Starner. He attended George Washington University, where he graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. After graduation, Mr. Cummings worked for the Department of the Navy. Shortly thereafter, George went to work for Bethlehem Steel in Michigan.

Sixteen years later, George and his family relocated to Mendham, New Jersey. Following his retirement, he and his wife ran a very successful, high-end interior design firm. In 2004, he and his wife moved to La Cañada Flintridge, California, to be closer to family.

George enjoyed skiing, boating and water skiing. He was particularly proud of the 27-foot cabin cruiser he built on his own. He and Elinor loved to travel and visited many exciting places around the world.

George is survived by his wife, Elinor, to whom he was married for 72 years. He is also survived by his three children Candace (Patrick Donoho), Lorraine (Dr. Richard Paulson) and George P. Cummings, III (Laurie Ertmann); eleven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 5th, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 1712 S. Glendale Avenue, Glendale, CA 91205. A graveside service will follow the next day, October 6th at 3:00 p.m., also at Forest Lawn, Glendale.

