Newsom Names Glendale Judge to Superior Court

Glendale resident Abraham Meltzer is one of six new judges recently appointed to the Los Angeles Superior Court by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The governor also announced 22 Superior Court judges across the state.

Meltzer, 55, has been a deputy chief since 2018 at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, where he began working as an assistant U.S. attorney in 2004. His previous posts have included serving as counsel at the California State University’s Office of General Counsel from 2000 to 2004, an associate at from 1997 to 2000 and a Los Angeles County deputy district attorney from 1995 to 1997.

