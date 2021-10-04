Ronald S. Wu | Obituary

A Service of Remembrance for Ronald S. Wu, M.D., will be held on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m., at the Vallejo Drive Seventh-day Adventist Church, 300 Vallejo Drive, Glendale.

Dr. Wu passed away in his home on Sept. 8, 2020, following a long, heroic battle against lung cancer. He is interred at Forest Lawn Memorial-Park, Glendale.

A public memorial service was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Wu was born in 1941 on the island of Gulangyu, near the coastal city of Xiamen, China. He graduated from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine, California in 1968.

For nearly half a century until his retirement in June 2017, Dr. Wu helped deliver more than 20,000 babies at Adventist Health Glendale. A highly respected specialist in obstetrics and gynecology, he dedicated his practice to helping women with difficult pregnancies and deliveries.

Dr. Wu is survived by his wife of 52 years, Georgiana; daughters Roxanne Wu and Crystal (Bryan) Simpson; granddaughter Eryn Wu Simpson; brother Gary Seng Hock Wu; and many other relatives.

Due to current pandemic conditions, CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at the service, which will also be livestreamed on graceunconditional.com/ronaldwu.

Related