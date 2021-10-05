Les Tupper Awards Honor Volunteers

First published in the Sept. 30 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

After a months-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the La Cañada Flintridge Coordinating Council held its 52nd annual Les Tupper Community Service Awards ceremony to honor individuals and organizations for their volunteer work.

The ceremony was held at Flintridge Preparatory School and the guest speaker for the evening was local resident Chris Erskine, a nationally known humor columnist and author.

A number of community leaders and members were in attendance at Flintridge Prep’s Norris Auditorium to honor and recognize the recipients of the 2021 Les Tupper Awards: Caroline Craven, Christie Crahan, David Baker, William Pounders and the La Cañada Junior Women’s Club.

LCF Coordinating Council President Barbie Eland welcomed the audience. The presentation of the flag and the flag salute was conducted by Boy Scout Troop 507. The pre-program music was provided by a string quartet from the La Cañada High School orchestra under the direction of Jennifer Munday.

LCF Mayor Terry Walker officiated the awards ceremony where certificates of recognition and commendation were presented to the honorees by Walker on behalf of the city; Laura Friedman and Sojouni Lall on behalf of the State Assembly; David Kim, representative for state Sen. Anthony Portantino; Mary Hovagimian, representative for Congressman Adam Schiff; Savannah Moore on behalf of L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger; Assistant Chief Macky on behalf of the L.A. Fire Department, office of Sheriff’s Capt. Todd Deeds; and Adam Ralphs, board chair of the LCF Chamber of Commerce and Community Association. Pat Anderson, president and CEO of the LCF Chamber, was also in attendance.

At the end of the awards presentation, Walker installed the La Cañada Flintridge Coordinating Council 2020-21 officers and directors.