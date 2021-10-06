Angeles Crest Art Guild Fundraiser Is Oct. 16

The Angeles Crest Art Guild (ACAG) members will hold their 12th annual one-day art show at 917 Wiladonda Drive in La Cañada Flintridge.

Local ceramic artist Mims Ellis will host the event featuring nine artists. New works will be available in a range of prices and styles including paintings, fine art photography, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture and jewelry. There is ample street parking and no fee to attend. The popular “Baskets for Art” raffle will raise funds to support art education in the San Gabriel Valley.

LCF resident, painter and ACAG President Lizz Tucker is proud that the guild members are very committed to helping local art education programs to thrive. This year ACAG will again support children’s art programs at the Creative Arts Group, a nonprofit art center in Sierra Madre, through need-based scholarships.

“Art is such an important part of a child’s education” Tucker said. “It not only teaches a different way of looking at the world, it opens up opportunities to express oneself in ways that defy words or boundaries. I love that we can donate money back into arts programs, especially as these areas of funding are continually being cut.”

The ACAG began more than 15 years ago with a handful of local painters who wanted to work in a supportive creative community. Explaining the appeal, ACAG Co-President Kathryn Hansen said, “Coming together monthly with like-minded women artists is something I always look forward to. The deep friendships I have made and the sense of community I feel with this group has absolutely enhanced my life in such wonderful ways.”

Angeles Crest Art Guild bios and artwork can be viewed at angelescrestartguild.com.

For more information, contact Anne Tryba at atryba-studio@yahoo.com.

