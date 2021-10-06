Miss LCF Applications Now Available

High school juniors who live within the 91011 ZIP code and have an interest in serving on the 2022 Miss La Cañada Flintridge Royal Court are invited to apply now, according to Pat Anderson, president and CEO of the LCF Chamber of Commerce, and Katherine Markgraf, the Royal Court advisor.

Applications for the scholarship are available on the chamber’s website (lacanadaflintridge.com) or by sending an e-mail to exec@lacanadaflintridge.com. The deadline to submit is Wednesday, Oct. 27, by 4 p.m. to the chamber office, which is located inside City Hall (One Civic Center Drive, LCF).

Public speaking ability, poise, academic achievement, youth leadership, community and high school involvement are all qualities that will be taken into consideration by the judges, Anderson said.

Interviews will be held on Monday, Nov. 8, and the second interview will be on Monday, Nov. 15. Candidates must attend both interviews. The location for the interviews will be at City Hall.

Finalists will be notified within a few days following the final interview.

This year’s Royal Court members are Miss LCF 2021 Katharine Franklin and princesses Kyra Aitelli, Nadia Chung, Clara Henriod and Jenna Milbrodt.

Miss LCF will receive a minimum scholarship of $500 and princesses will each receive a minimum scholarship of $250 along with gifts of clothing and jewelry from area merchants.

For more information, call (818) 790-4289.

