Nitros Narrowly Eclipse Burroughs, 12-11

Tigran Megroyan scored a game-high four goals and goaltender Hayk Mkrtchyan made two crucial saves in the fourth quarter to lift Glendale High School’s varsity boys’ water polo team to a 12-11 victory over visiting Burroughs High of Burbank in a league match on Thursday.

The Nitros, who improved their Pacific League record to 2-0 (10-8 overall), extended their season-best win streak to three games. Meanwhile, the Bears fell to 0-2 in league (8-10 overall).

Trailing 11-8 entering the fourth quarter, Glendale teammates Robert Lazaryan, Rudolf Hovhannisyan and Arthur Lazaryan each scored to tie the game, before Artin Ghazaryan fired home what proved to be the game-winning goal for a 12-11 lead with 1:48 left to play.

Mkrtchyan, Glendale’s goalie, had eight saves, including a pair in the final quarter that secured the Nitros’ win.

Burroughs’ Xavier Tuna opened the game’s scoring with 6:30 to play in the first quarter.

Almost a minute later, Glendale’s Tigran Megroyan answered back to tie the game, 1-1. Harry Zekowski and Justin Clourtir scored Burroughs’ final two goals before Glendale’s Gregory Carrillo and Hamlet Tadevosyan goals gave the Nitros a 4-3 advantage.

Tuna scored the first goal of the second quarter with 6:48 remaining to tie the match, 4-4.

An additional goal by Zekowski helped the Bears briefly reclaim a 5-4 before Megroyan scored two straight goals, giving Glendale a 6-5 lead.

Ian Duffield scored the Bears’ final goal of the quarter to tie the match, 6-6.

However, Glendale responded with consecutive goals by Artin Ghazaryan and Saren Vardanyan to secure an 8-6 lead at halftime.

Burroughs erased the two-goal deficit with five straight goals in the third period. Zekowski and Duffield each scored twice while Tuna added another goal to lift the Bears to an 11-8 lead entering the fourth quarter, setting the stage for Glendale’s comeback.

Behind Megroyan’s four goals, Glendale teammate Ghazaryan scored twice while Robert Lazaryan, Carrillo, Tadevosyan and Vardanyan each added one.

Zekowski recorded a team-leading four goals for Burroughs while Tuna and Duffield each added three and Clourtir scored once.

The Nitros will host Arcadia in a league match on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 3:30 p.m.