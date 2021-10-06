Spartans Back On Winning Track After Beating Gladstone

First published in the Sept. 30 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s varsity football team (4-1 overall record) bounced back nicely from a previous week loss and dominated host Gladstone of Covina, 30-7, in a nonleague game last Saturday.

LCHS junior Corey Cheung turned in a solid all-around effort, which included a team-high six receptions for 66 yards as well as five carries for 21 yards. He also intercepted a pass and scored two touchdowns.

Sophomore quarterback Mack Plocher completed eight passes for 78 yards and had four carries, which included a touchdown.

Senior Caleb Carruthers scored the other Spartans’ touchdown.

Senior Brandon Shepherd had five carries for 19 yards while seniors Ian Phillips and Jack Stroben each had one reception for five yards.

The defensive line was led by Shepherd, Carruthers and junior Anthony Venneri, who recorded 10, nine and eight total tackles, respectively. Phillips, senior Sean Hartman and junior Andrew Gevorgian each added one sack.

Phillips (six total tackles), senior Cole Stratton (five), Cheung (four), Gevorgian (four), junior Jake Adkins (three), Hartman (two), senior Diego Reyes (two), Stroben (two), senior Marcus Fan (two), junior Mateo Gallegos (two), senior Luke Manion (one), sophomore Cayden Klein (one), junior Asher Salman (one) and sophomore Lorenz Bayug (one) tallied the rest of the Spartans’ 63 total tackles.