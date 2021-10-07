BPD: Local Crime Continued to Drop in August

First published in the Oct. 2 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Crime reports in Burbank fell from July to August, according to recently released police data, continuing a downward trend.

The Burbank Police Department recorded 212 Part 1 Index Crime reports in August, down from 224 in July and 236 in June. So far this year, the BPD has received an average of 223 such reports a month.

The department regularly provides data for Part 1 Index Crime reports on its website. Many law enforcement agencies track those seven incident types — which consist of thefts, auto thefts, burglaries, murders, aggravated assaults, rapes and robberies — to gauge crime trends in their jurisdictions.

Reports of most incident types changed little from July to August, according to the BPD, though the number of burglary reports fell by about half, from 35 to 18. Thefts, the most commonly reported incident type in Burbank, rose slightly from 160 in July to 164 in August.

The annual total for crime reports in Burbank has generally been on the decline since 2017, when nearly 3,200 incidents were recorded. That number dropped to about 2,850 in 2018 and decreased slightly the following two years — which included the initial lockdown orders issued in the early months of the pandemic.

So far, this year’s number of crime reports appears quite similar to the amount recorded in 2020. From January through August, the BPD received 1,783 incident reports, just over a 1% increase for the same period in 2020.

Since spiking somewhat in May with 28 incidents recorded, reports of Type 1 violent crimes — aggravated assaults, robberies, rapes and murders — have fallen to 16 in August. But the total for those incident types this year through August have outpaced last year’s sum for the same period: 113 in 2020 compared to 153 in 2021.