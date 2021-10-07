Deanna Kobeissi | Obituary

Deanna Kobeissi passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

She was born at Verdugo Hills Hospital on September 15, 2004 to her parents, Mike and Sandy Kobeissi. Deanna was a lifelong La Cañada Flintridge resident and attended school at The Learning Castle, graduated 8th grade at St. Bede School, and was currently a senior at La Cañada High School. While a student at the high school, she participated in LCHS Cheer.

She loved the beach and had hoped to attend a college on the coast; the University of Hawaii was among her top college choices.

She was extremely creative as an artist, dress designer and she loved to sew. She also enjoyed cooking.

Deanna had a heart of gold and loved to help the elderly and give to the poor. In fact, when she was in Lebanon this past December, she prepared care packages for those who needed great assistance, including extremely low-income families.

Deanna was a Girl Scout for 7 years and a Girl Scout camp counselor for 4 years. She previously earned her Silver Award and nearly received her Girl Scout Gold Award but is unable to complete it because of her passing.

She loved her mom, dad and 3 brothers so much! She is survived by her parents, Mike and Sandy Kobeissi, and her brothers Mikey, Pauly and Enzo.

In lieu of flowers, please support Deanna Kobeissi’s Lebanese Fund, which will aid her passion of assisting desperate families in great need. Donations can be sent/dropped off at Kobeissi Properties, 711 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada, CA 91011.

A public memorial will be held on a future date. Information will be forthcoming.

