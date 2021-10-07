Falcons, Nitros Attempt to Rebound

First published in the Oct. 2 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale High School’s football team lost to visiting Arroyo High of El Monte, 49-0, in a nonleague game on Friday, Sept. 24.

The Nitros (1-6 overall record) played Azusa High on Friday, Oct. 1, losing 32-22. Glendale will host Hueneme of Oxnard this coming Friday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m.

CRESCENTA VALLEY

Crescenta Valley High School lost to host Pasadena, 46-0, in the Falcons’ Pacific League opener on Thursday, Sept. 30. The Falcons (1-4 overall record, 0-1 in league) will visit Burroughs of Burbank this coming Friday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m.

HOOVER HIGH SCHOOL

Hoover had a bye last week. The Tornados (5-1 overall record) played Castaic last night, and lost, 48-6. Hoover will host Maywood CES in a nonleague game on Friday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m.