LCF Chamber Hosts Halloween Decorating Contest

The La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce and Community Association is sponsoring the second annual community Halloween Decorating Contest for local residents, with registration beginning Oct. 1 and ending Oct. 27.

Judging will be from Oct. 28-30. A listing of participating homes will be posted on the Chamber’s website on Oct. 28. LCF Chamber membership is not a requirement to participate.

“Out-BOO your neighbors! Share your wicked ways and talents!” the Chamber said in a statement.

Winners will be notified and announced on Halloween Day. Prizes will be awarded for the most spirited entry.

Rules and registration may be found on the chamber website, lacanadaflintridge.com, and questions may be directed to the chamber’s office by calling (818) 790-4289.

