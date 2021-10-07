National Merit Names 9 GUSD Semifinalists

First published in the Oct. 2 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Nine students from the Glendale Unified School District were recently selected as National Merit Semifinalists and will now compete to be finalists for the annual scholarships.

GUSD’s semifinalists include Miriam Awan, Ellena Kim, Nathan Kim, David Yoon Kim and Seon-Jae Yoon from Crescenta Valley High School; Abdullah Ahmed and Matthew Keshishian from Clark Magnet High School; Lilly Armstrong from Glendale High School; and Sarine Maridirosian from Hoover High School. They join approximately 16,000 qualifying students nationwide and represent fewer than 1% of U.S. high school seniors competing for about 7,500 scholarships. Semifinalists qualify by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test and earning scores that are among the highest in the state.

Finalists are expected to be announced in the spring.