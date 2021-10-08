222 East Concert Series Kicked Off Oct. 2

First published in the Oct. 2 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

This year’s 222 East Concert Series will bring five outdoor concerts to the Artsakh Paseo on Saturdays starting today, Oct. 2, through Oct. 30 at 4 p.m.

Admission is free. The concerts will feature music groups from Southern California. Seating is not provided; visitors are welcome to bring a chair to the venue at 127 N. Artsakh Ave.

Performances will run for approximately 60 minutes without intermission. The concerts are sponsored by the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission through funding from the Urban Art Program, with support from Glendale Library, Arts and Culture.

The schedule is as follows:

• Today, Oct. 2: Paris Chansons. Paris Chansons is a French band with a global twist based in Los Angeles and feature original renditions of French favorites from Aznavour, Dassin, Piaf, Macias, Adamo, Dalida to contemporary artists like Zaz! They also incorporate Russian and Italian classics into the mix.

• Oct. 9: MôForró. MôForró plays triangle-driven, hip-swiveling dance music in the traditional, rootsy, “pé de serra” style of forró — a style that was born out of the countryside of the dry Northeast. Forró is now one of the most popular rhythms to come from Brazil. Since forming in late 2012, MôForró — along with the Forró in L.A. collective — has been integral to the growing popularity of forró as a dance-music genre throughout Southern California.

• Oct. 16: Kotolan. L.A. indie band Kotolan plays a mix of eclectic indie synth and art pop influenced by new wave, city pop and disco.

• Oct. 23: Coveted Future. Coveted Future is a funk, rock and R&B band featuring lead artist Vicari Benn.

• Oct. 30: Igor Kogan Quintet. Igor Kogan is a jazz artist, bassist, composer and bandleader. He has performed at prestigious venues and festivals in U.S., Canada and Europe. After spending several years in New York, working as a performing and recording musician, he relocated to Los Angeles in 2014, where he composes and performs music for variety of projects and live concerts. He also leads his own jazz quintet and 17-piece contemporary jazz orchestra. He recently recorded his debut jazz album “In a Big City,” which consists of original compositions and features nine-time Grammy Award nominee and jazz vocalist Tierney Sutton.