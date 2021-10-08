Horseback Rider Rescued From L.A. River Wash

First responders with the Glendale Fire Department successfully rescued a horseback rider this week who had been thrown off a horse into the Los Angeles River wash while riding near Western Avenue and Rancho Avenue. After receiving the emergency call at 6:07 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, firefighters used a Lyfe Pulley system to extract the rider, who’d fallen approximately 20 feet onto the concrete wash. The rider was hospitalized with injuries from the fall.

