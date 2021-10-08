‘Piece of My Heart’ Golf Tournament Is Oct. 11

The Rev. Kerwin Manning and his wife, Madelyn, have established A Piece of My Heart Foundation in honor of their daughter, Morgan Manning, who died at age 14 of a rare heart condition, catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

The nonprofit organization is having its inaugural golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 11, at La Cañada Flintridge Country Club. Golf registration begins at 9 a.m.; the shotgun start is at 11 a.m. The post-golf reception and silent auction begins at 5:30, followed by the awards presentation and dinner program. Dr. Michael Silka, a world-renown heart specialist at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, will be the keynote speaker.

“Morgan went to heaven on April 8, 2017,” Kerwin Manning said. “We were totally devastated by her sudden death. We knew immediately that we wanted to commit the rest of our lives bringing awareness to CPVT, supporting other young people living with CPVT, and preventing other families from experiencing what we have. Dr. Silka said there is a new procedure on the horizon that could be a game-changer.”

Morgan Manning had been a student at Pasadena Christian School from preschool through 8th grade, and her parents received her graduation certification posthumously.

“The Mannings represent everything that is good and right about our community,” said Pasadena Christian Head of School Steven Gray. “Their deep faith and rich service to the community has always been a powerful example to all of us. Even with the tragic loss of Morgan, a bright star of our junior high 8th-grade class [of 2017], they sought to bring healing to other children and families through their foundation. It is an honor for us to be able to help in some small way to support them.”

Said Kerwin Manning: “Dr. Gray and his entire board helped pave the way for this event. Their support has been invaluable and we are honored to partner with them.

Pasadena Christian School is the event’s premier sponsor. Other top sponsors include Todd and Karen Stevens, Presciosa Entertainment Corp, Allegra Consulting, Cell Consultants/Event Planners, the Wai family,Cynthia Brooks Catering, and Scale Education & Research Foundation.

“We have nearly 100 golfers signed up and have sold 150 dinner tickets,” Kerwin Manning said. “That’s a great thing.”

Individual golf tickets are $175; a foursome is available for the discounted rate of $650. Dinner tickets are $120. To purchase tickets, visit apieceofmyheart.life or call (626) 491-1165 or email info@apieceofmyheart.life.

Related