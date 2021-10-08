First published in the Oct. 7 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Several boxes of unknown items were taken from a house in the 2000 block of Tondolea Lane between 1:30 and 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. During his first day on the job, a caregiver allowed a man, who identified himself as the homeowner’s son, to enter the house and take the boxes to a vehicle that was described as a silver Honda Accord. The homeowner told authorities that he is estranged from his son and has not seen him in several years. The incident was being investigated as a possible burglary

—

Several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in the 400 block of Fairlawn Drive sometime before 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. A necklace, medication bottle, cash and a wallet containing a credit card and driver’s license were reported missing.

—

A vehicle was burglarized while parked by the Colby Canyon hiking trail off the Angeles Crest Highway on Sunday, Sept. 26, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. As the driver and her passenger were leaving the vehicle, two men asked them where they were hiking and how long the hike lasts. Later that day, the driver and passenger realized credit cards and cash were missing from their wallets, which had been left in the vehicle during the hike. They also noticed the driver-side keyhole had been punched in. One of the credit cards was used in an attempt to make a fraudulent purchase at a Glendale store.

Editor’s note: Details included in the Sheriff’s Crime Report are taken directly from individual deputies’ reports on file at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station. The Outlook Valley Sun is not responsible for incompleteness or inaccuracies in the original reports.