Wonder Woman Statue Coming to Burbank in 2022

First published in the Oct. 2 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Marking the 80th anniversary of Wonder Woman, the city of Burbank is partnering with DC and Warner Bros. to unveil a statue of the superhero sometime in 2022.

This statue of Wonder Woman is part of the “Believe in Wonder” campaign honoring the legacy of Wonder Woman and the character’s impact across comics, film and television with her lineup of publishing pieces, partnerships, special releases and initiatives, including Wonder Woman’s recent induction to the Comic-Con Hall of Fame.

“The city is excited to celebrate the 80-year history and influence of Wonder Woman by bringing this new art piece into the community,” Mayor Bob Frutos said in a news release. “The statue will help spotlight Burbank as a leading tourist destination and will exemplify the city’s status as the Media Capital of the World.”

The Wonder Woman statue, funded by Visit Burbank, will be the second DC superhero statue in the city; a Batman statue was unveiled in November 2020. Additional details about the Wonder Woman statue and its location are to follow.

DC, Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences, WarnerMedia, Visit Burbank and the city of Burbank collaborated on the project.