Bruce Corbin | Obituary

Bruce Corbin of Glendale, California, passed peacefully at home on October 5, 2021.

Born January 3, 1933, in Sidney, Nebraska, anyone who knows Bruce would say he lived a full life of love and friendship.



Moving from Nebraska to Glendale in 1945, Bruce attended both Toll Middle School and Hoover High School. Bruce took a job at Union Bank in downtown Los Angeles at the age of 17. He worked until he could afford to enroll and pursue a degree in finance from UCLA, including two years serving in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. Little did he know that this part-time job would not only turn into a career, but it was also where he met the love of his life, JoAnn.

Upon his retirement in 2010 as a senior vice president, he was the longest-tenured employee at 60 years, in the bank’s history.

While Bruce’s early career was spent in commercial lending as a regional vice president, Bruce shined in the 25 years spent in customer relations managing the bank’s charitable foundation in Los Angeles and Orange County.

This position provided him the honor of representing Union Bank in the community and civic activities. Bruce earned a reputation as a businessman and a man with a heart of gold who wanted to leave his mark on the organizations that inspired him.

Even after retirement, he continued his involvement as a board member of California Hospital, California Science Museum, the Autry Museum, and the California Art Club.

Bruce’s other passion in life was golf. As a long-time member of Oakmont Country Club in Glendale, he could often be found on the course with many great friends he made over the years.

Bruce loved people, and his family often joked that he was the only person they knew who welcomed being in a room full of strangers.

Bruce is survived by his lovely wife, JoAnn. They were happily married for over 62 years living in their Glendale home for over 58 years, where they raised their children Mark and Kathy. Bruce lit up at the sight of his grandchildren Amanda, Nicholas, Kyle, and his great-granddaughter Olivia. Bruce is also survived by his nephews Brad, Brian, and Bob.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the City of Hope or any of the four charities mentioned above.

Truly, a life well-lived.