Spartans Beat San Marino for 14th Straight Win

First published in the Oct. 7 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s varsity girls’ varsity volleyball team swept visiting San Marino in a Rio Hondo League match, 25-14, 25-22, 25-10, on Tuesday.

The league-leading Spartans (6-0 league record, 21-2 overall) extended their winning streak to 14, matching the length of Coach Brock Turner’s 2011 Spartans. The school’s all-time volleyball win streak is 18 set by Coach Kevin Boyke’s 1999 Spartans. That team was seeded No. 4 in the CIF playoffs and had an 18-0 record before losing to top-seeded Torrance Bishop Montgomery in the CIF semifinals.

“I always joke with my kids; great is being great for a moment, but greatness is being great over time,” said Laura Browder, La Cañada’s head coach. “To have a 14-match winning streak is really meaningful and shows the commitment the girls have to each other and themselves, which is always really encouraging for me as their coach.”

Sophomore Haley Clark had a stellar performance with 12 kills, four solo blocks, three digs and one ace against the Titans, who fell to 0-6 in league (13-16 overall).

“Haley had a great game against San Marino,” Browder said. “She was 12 out of 19, just an unbelievable and efficient game.”

Teammate Olivia Toland also had a fine outing with 14 kills, nine digs, three aces and two total blocks.

Senior Allie Landa had a team-high 24 assists while sophomores Tatum Purdy (10) and Chloe Nussbaum (four) completed the Spartans’ 38 team assists.

Senior Kylie Sears earned four total blocks (one solo, three assists) while junior Nikki Hughes (two solo, one assist) and freshman Katie McGuinness (one solo, two assists) each added three total blocks.

In its prior match, LCHS beat visiting Monrovia 25-9, 25-11, 25-12 in a league match on Sept. 30. Browder selected Nussbaum as the player of the match.

La Cañada competed in the Southern California Invitational Volleyball Tournament at Alliant University in San Diego; the results will be included in this week’s Outlook Valley Sun print edition.

The Spartans will then have a crucial match next Wednesday, Oct. 13, where they will likely be able to clinch sole possession of the league title if they win at South Pasadena High School. The match against the second-place Tigers (4-1 league, 30-6 overall) is scheduled for 5 p.m.