Bears Beat Arcadia, 28-19

Burroughs High School’s varsity football team earned its second straight victory to move to 3-2 overall (1-0 in the Pacific League) by defeating host Arcadia, 28-19, last Friday.

Senior quarterback Jon English helped lead the Bears to victory, completing eight of 15 passes for 135 yards in addition to rushing for 101 yards with three touchdowns on 20 carries.

Junior Dilan Webster scored two touchdowns as he had two receptions for 71 yards. He also carried once for six yards. Senior Elijah Aldana-Pere also recorded a touchdown with six catches for 71 yards.

Senior Nate Howland-Chhina rounded out the running game with nine carries for 10 yards.

Despite allowing three touchdowns, the Bears’ defense logged 73 total tackles as a unit. Seniors Angelo Toscano and Aldana-Pere each recorded a team-high 10 tackles, while Howland-Chhina added eight. Junior Noah Creus and sophomore Aiden Berryman both had six tackles while seniors Joseph Solis and Jose Oliveros each tallied five.

Senior Gerald Garcia had a key fumble recovery for a touchdown. He also had one sack for a loss of one yard and five total tackles (three solo, two assists).

Oliveros also had a team-high two sacks for a loss of eight yards while Howland-Chhina and senior William Hubbell both added one for losses of seven and four yards, respectively.

Burroughs hosted Crescenta Valley High last night; the result was not available at press time and will be included in next week’s issue. The Bears will host Pasadena High in their third league game on Friday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m.