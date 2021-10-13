GHS Student Chosen to Advise School Board

First published in the Oct. 9 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale High School senior Brandon Doronila credited everyone involved in his academic career when he was sworn in as the student representative on the Glendale Unified School District Board of Education last week.

Doronila had to overcome emotion as he accepted his role, which is to represent all 25,000 of GUSD’s students during school board meetings and to keep officials up to date on student issues and responses to policy. Now the Associated Student Body president at GHS, Doronila previously enjoyed roles in student government at John Muir Elementary School and Wilson Middle School.



“I wasn’t the most popular kid. I had a hard time socializing,” he told the school board. “I really came a long way, because growing up in Glendale Unified School District, I made so many friends that have been there for me. I want to shout out to all my friends for believing in me, for always being there and supporting me, and my wonderful teachers always pushing me to be the best I could possibly be.”

School board President Shant Sahakian said that Doronila’s experiences mean he has “walked the walk” and can be counted on to make GUSD a better district for future students. Not only was Doronila introduced as the board representative, but the new Student Advisory Council also was introduced at last week’s board meeting.

“I know from our interactions and from the experience of your colleagues on the Student Advisory Council, we couldn’t have had a better class act join us, along with your other colleagues on the council,” Sahakian said.

Doronila indicated an intent to work collaboratively with the student panel.

“If it weren’t for everyone around me, I would be nothing. I am who I am today because of all the people around me and because of how wonderful everyone at the Glendale Unified School District is,” he said. “Should I have been in a different district, I don’t know where I would be now. For me to be able to join all of you guys here today and to take on the responsibility of representing so many students, I am truly honored, and I promise to do my best.”

GHS Principal Ben Wolf celebrated Doronila’s selection, the third consecutive pick from the school.

“We know he’s going to do an amazing job of representing the students of our district,” Wolf said. “We’re also thrilled with this three-peat of student board members and what it says for the representation of Glendale High School students and our leadership class. We’re very privileged that Brandon is getting this opportunity to represent Glendale High School and the students of this district.”