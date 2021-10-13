La Cañada Junior Women’s Club’s ‘Hike2Mend’ Is Oct. 16

Through a dedicated fundraising effort, the La Cañada Junior Women’s Club presented a $3,500 check — raising its total annual contribution to $4,500 — to Mending Kids, the club’s designated philanthropy.

Aimed at providing life-saving surgical care to children, the Mending Kids nonprofit organization is based in Los Angeles and deploys medical teams worldwide, while educating communities to become medically self-sustaining. During the pandemic, they expanded their services by donating and delivering PPE and medical supplies to front-line workers throughout the greater Los Angeles area, including 29 different national and international organizations.

“We are excited about furthering the great work by Mending Kids,” said La Cañada Junior Women’s Club President Trish McRae. “The Juniors are all about helping women and children in need, while igniting sisterhood, camaraderie and friendship within the club. The future looks bright as we all work together to make a difference in people’s lives.”

Mending Kids Executive Director Isabelle Fox added, “We are thrilled about the donation. It enables us to move forward with such programs as the Hometown Mission, and our programs in general, which helps so many children and families locally, while shining a light on health disparity.

“It’s a domino effect really,” she continued. “When a child gets healthy, they are able to focus on learning. Resources open up, and a parent is able to concentrate on such things as employment, affording them time to elevate their standard of living and resetting them on a course to dream of better things.”

To help accelerate their work, Mending Kids is conducting a “Hike2Mend” event on Saturday, Oct. 16, starting at Griffith Park. Alternatively, the hike can be joined virtually.

The La Cañada Junior Women’s Club has formed a group to help raise funds, while encouraging members to get outdoors for health and well-being. They hope their collective effort will symbolically honor the journey a parent takes to gain access to surgical care for their child.

For more information about “Hike2Mend,” visit Events.mendingkids.org.

To learn about the club and join “dedicated, dynamic women interested in philanthropy, fun and friendship,” email the group’s president at trishlcjwc@gmail.com, or visit lcjwclub.org.

Related